Swinney: 'He has the eye of the Tiger'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney continues to praise freshman wide receiver, Adam Randall.

“Adam Randall is getting better every day,” Swinney said following the Tigers’ scrimmage on Wednesday. “It is really hard to believe he is a high school senior. He made a couple of big plays today,”

Clemson has had other receivers arrive ready to play, but not many more are physically ready to compete.

“He is rare. I don’t know about you, but I didn’t see many guys walking the halls of Pelham high school looking like that. He is bigger than Sammy. Sammy was a physical specimen but he is just bigger,” said Swinney.

Randall is a player that would pass the get-off-the-bus test in college and even on Sundays.

“Literally you could put him in an NFL locker room anywhere in the country and you would never pick him out,” Swinney said. “You might pick (Hunter) Renfrow. You would never pick that guy.”

The freshman might be just a kid but he has something that Swinney loves to see in his players.

“The cool thing is, he’s just a kid,” Swinney said. “He looks like he should be in an NFL locker room and he literally would fit, no problem. But, he is just a kid and he has this sweet spirit to him. He is just learning every day. He is hungry. He has what I call the ‘Eye of the Tiger.'”

