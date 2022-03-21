Clemson visit the best yet for underrated Alabama corner

An under-the-radar prospect from the state of Alabama, who has been drawing interest from Clemson, made his way to campus for Clemson’s second junior day of the year on Saturday, March 5.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Loachapoka (Ala.) High School 2023 cornerback Jacorious “JC ” Hart, who detailed his first-ever visit to Clemson in an exclusive interview.

“It was good,” Hart said. “It exceeded my expectations. It was way better than what I thought it was gonna be. They took us around the campus and they took us around the business halls and all that. The different academics stood out to me.”

What did Hart hear from Clemson’s coaching staff while he was on campus?

“They was just letting me know that I need to keep working and they’re looking forward to getting me back on campus soon,” he said.

The subject of an offer came up, but Clemson let Hart know that they want to see him play in person first. He’s aiming to be back at Clemson, so he can participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer and get to work with the coaching staff.

“Coach Hall, he was letting me know how they want to see more,” Hart said “They just want to see more. Just because I didn’t get an offer that doesn’t mean it’s not coming.

Hart previously had a chance to meet with Lemanski Hall when Clemson’s defensive ends coach stopped by his high school during the live period. This was his first chance to spend an extended period of time with Hall, as well as Mike Reed.

“It was cool to meet Coach Reed most specifically,” Hart said of Clemson’s cornerbacks coach. “I used to watch his DB drills on YouTube.”

Hart got to take in spring practice and watch how Reed coaches up his players. He was a fan of his coaching style, as well as the fact that Clemson has its DBs use boxing gloves during certain drills.

He was also a fan of what he heard from Swinney.

“He was just talking about how people say the SEC is where all the talent goes, but he was just breaking down they record against SEC teams and all that,” Hart said.

Based on the visits Hart has been on, this was the best visit he’s been on yet.

@ClemsonFB Thank you for an amazing visit. Will be back soon🧡 #clemsontigers pic.twitter.com/Y4Lx4CJSTU — JC Hart CB (@jacorioushart_) March 6, 2022

