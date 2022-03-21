ESPN analyst: 'The sky is not falling in Clemson, South Carolina'

Tom Luginbill, a senior national recruiting analyst for ESPN, recently published an article on how he sees the 2022 recruiting cycle affecting the 2022 College Football Playoff.

Luginbill listed Clemson as one of five teams poised to improve its 2022 College Football Playoff chances through recruiting (subscription required).

“No, the sky is not falling in Clemson, South Carolina,” Luginbill wrote. “Despite the loss of multiple NFL draft choices, a rash of injuries and below-average quarterback play, this team still won 10 games and beat Iowa State in its bowl game. The Tigers are young, but now experienced and very talented at key spots with a feature player at running back in Will Shipley.”

Luginbill cited “an upgrade at QB” with five-star freshman Cade Klubnik — who enrolled early in January and is competing with D.J. Uiagalelei in spring practice — as the main reason why the Tigers made Luginbill’s list.

“Clemson is still the class of the ACC, and with slightly improved QB play, they will be tough to beat,” Lugibill wrote. “So, can Cade Klubnik beat out D.J. Uiagalelei? Clemson needs him to. The problem with Uiagalelei isn’t a lack of talent; it’s a lack of accuracy, and that can’t always be taught. Klubnik is an early enrollee and should push Uiagalelei hard. With Klubnik at the helm, the offense could become less prone to mistakes.”

Luginbill also noted that the Tigers added talent to their secondary with a few ESPN 300 players in safety Sherrod Covil (No. 210 in the ESPN 300) and cornerbacks Jeadyn Lukus (No. 34) and Toriano Pride (No. 149).

Texas A&M, Ohio State, Texas and Baylor are the other teams on Luginbill’s list.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks