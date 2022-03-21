Former Clemson safety re-signs with NFL team

A former Clemson standout is sticking around with the NFL team he had a breakout season for last year.

The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday they have agreed to terms on a new deal with former Tiger safety Jayron Kearse.

The new contract is reportedly for two years and $10 million, with the ability for Kearse to earn as much as $11 million.

After signing with the Cowboys last spring on a deal worth around $1.1 million (with $137,000 in guarantees), Kearse had a career season in Dallas last year, leading the team with 101 tackles to go with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Prior to last season, Kearse played with the Detroit Lions in 2020 following four years with the Minnesota Vikings after being drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round (244th overall pick) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

