Goodwin on freshmen corners: 'They are special'

Clemson’s freshmen cornerbacks have certainly impressed Wes Goodwin so far this spring.

The Tigers’ defensive coordinator had rave reviews for freshmen corners Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride, both of whom enrolled early at Clemson in January.

“Man, those two midyear guys, they are special,” Goodwin said. “They have come right in and they are well beyond their years. They both have bright futures. We think we hit on the right guys. They play fast. They are long, athletic, physical-minded. They are very violent and can cover. I love their mentality. They work extremely hard and put in extra time. They are unselfish and they are unbelievable men off the field. They are fun to be around every day. I can’t wait to see them grow.”

A former five-star prospect and unanimous national top-60 player from nearby Mauldin High School, Lukus was a Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina who was also selected to the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando. He had 97 tackles in his last three years at Mauldin, playing just 23 games due to the pandemic, while he had eight tackles for loss and four interceptions to go with 17 passes deflected.

Pride, a Missouri native, finished his prep career in Illinois and became one of the nation’s top corners. A national top-40 player according to 247Sports, he was selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and had 84 tackles and three interceptions as a senior, including an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown against Belleville West.

Does Goodwin think the sensational freshman will be ready to make a significant contribution this season?

“I mean it just depends on how things work out,” he said. “September is a long ways away, but hopefully we can get guys back healthy and stuff and see how it all works out. But we will see how that plays out.”

