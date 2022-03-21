Wes Goodwin on young defensive tackle with bright future

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin joined head coach Dabo Swinney in praising the progress of one of the Tigers young defensive tackles.

Earlier in the spring, Swinney talked about how improved sophomore Payton Page has been this spring.

“Yeah definitely, Payton has a bright future,” Goodwin said following Wednesday’s scrimmage. “He has been great this spring. He has been really focused and he has gotten better every day.”

As a freshman Page showed flashed of what his future holds. He played 76 snaps over 12 games and was credited with eight tackles. Three of those tackles came in only six snaps in the bowl game for the Tigers.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him,” Goodwin added. “It’s very bright.”

