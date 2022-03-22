Clemson starter enters transfer portal

Clemson’s men’s basketball team is losing a starting piece of its backcourt.

Nick Honor has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider. Honor, who earned a degree from Clemson in December, has a year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

The Tigers’ starting point guard in 25 of 33 games this past season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and had a team-best 79 assists. He shot 32.5% from 3-point range, a career-low for the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder.

Honor has averaged 10.6 points and 2.5 points during his college career, which began at Fordham. Honor spent three seasons at Clemson after transferring in following the 2018-19 season.

With his departure pending, Honor is the second starter and third key rotational piece Clemson has lost following its 17-16 season that, for the first time since the 2016-17 season, didn’t include a postseason appearance (the 2020 postseason was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic). Senior guard David Collins exhausted his eligibility with the Tigers after transferring from South Florida. Forward Naz Bohannon, a Youngstown State transfer who played in all 33 games primarily off the bench, did the same.

Forward Hunter Tyson is the lone senior on the roster that could use a COVID year to return for one more season. As things currently stand, Clemson has two scholarships available for next season’s roster, which will include incoming freshmen Chauncey Wiggins (6-foot-9 forward), Chauncey Gibson (6-5 guard) and RJ Godfrey (6-7 forward).

