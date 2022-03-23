Clemson announces spring football game details

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Football team will compete in its annual Orange and White Game presented by Carolina Chevy Dealers on April 9 at 1 p.m. at Clemson Memorial Stadium. The scrimmage is free and open to the public, televised on ACC Network, and via audio on Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com. Operational details may change due to construction at Memorial Stadium and around Clemson.

Game Information

Saturday, April 9, 1 p.m. • Clemson Memorial Stadium

Gameday Events

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Be A T.I.G.E.R. Field Day presented by BASF of Seneca. [FULL DETAILS] (Littlejohn Lawn)

9 a.m. – Tigertown Tailgate opens – Littlejohn Coliseum southeast pavilion.

11:30 a.m.: Tiger Walk Driven by Chevrolet – Lot 5 (Rogers Family Lot)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. McCarter Family IPTAY Center will be open.

Parking/Traffic

Lots open at 8 a.m.

ADA Parking is available at the North Lot (C-7) and Centennial Lot (C-9)

All other parking is first-come, first-served.

Fans are encouraged to visit downtown businesses on gameday.

Williamson Rd. will be closed from Ave. of Champions to Palmetto Blvd.

Perimeter Rd. from Hwy 76 to Cherry Rd. may be under construction with limited traffic availability.

Stadium Construction [Map]

The West stands and marked areas of the lower deck will be unavailable.

The East area around the Hill will not be available.

Fans will not be able to travel from the North and South without leaving the stadium.

Admission

Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Admission is free and open to the public – No ticket is needed, and there is no reserved seating.

The clear bag policy is in effect.

Routine metal detector screening will take place.

Fans should primarily enter through gates 1, 5, 9, and 13. North Upper Deck (Gate 20) will be opened if needed. Please be aware of construction and allow extra time to enter the stadium.

The Hill

Howard’s Rock has been temporarily moved to another location while the new state-of-the-art video board is constructed. It will return before the 2022 season.

Broadcast Information

Television/Stream: ACC Network/WatchESPN

Audio via Clemson Athletic Network & ClemsonTigers.com 10:30 a.m.: The Ingles Tiger Tailgate Show presented by Upcountry Fiber 1 p.m.: Game Broadcast (Don Munson & Tim Bourret)



Team Information: