'A magical moment': Clemson offer 'the best' yet for Sunshine State safety

Kylen Webb was caught off guard.

The three-star safety out of Sumner High School (Riverview, Fla.) visited Clemson on Thursday, March 17 and was just excited to be on campus and have his family there with him. Never in his wildest dreams did he expect that an offer would be on the table.

“It really took everything over the top,” Webb told The Clemson Insider Tuesday. “I was already excited just being up there in the facilities, but at the end when they was walking me through film in the film room and they offered me, it really made me excited. It really made my whole week. It was amazing.”

At the end of Webb’s first visit to Clemson, after he went through the facility, walked the stadium and got a tour of the academic buildings, the staff took him to go over a couple of plays in the film room.

“So, I’m thinking we’re just gonna go one-on-one and look at some plays,” Webb recalled. “And then Coach Conn, he showed me some plays and some blitzes and how they would be able to use me in the secondary if I were to come to Clemson. He was basically saying how they would use me with my attributes and my agility and everything. After we watched about six plays with blitzes, coverages and drops, he said with me and my brothers in the film room, ‘With that being said, we’d like to offer you a full scholarship here.'”

“We started clapping and jumped up,” he continued. “I went and gave the coaches a hug, we hugged each other. It was just really a magical moment for me and my family.”

Webb was on campus the day of Clemson’s Pro Day, but he didn’t arrive until the festivities were completed. That way, both Mickey Conn and Wesley Goodwin were able to single him out and take him and his family around Clemson’s facilities.

“It was great,” he said. “I had seen them before because they had come down to my school. They had stopped by and I shook their hand, but going up to Clemson helped me really connect with them and besides texting, it made me look at them from another angle and showed me how they really look at me, how I connect to them in person and how they felt about me, instead of just over the phone or just quick stop by the school.”

What stood out to Webb the most during his visit?

“For one, like I said, the one-on-one connection with me, the safeties coach (Conn) and the DC (Goodwin),” Webb said. “That really stood out to me and singled me out as an individual. Another thing that stood out to me the most — everything really stood out — but if I had to choose one, I’d probably say being welcomed in and the stadium. That really set it off for me, especially with the hill.”

Webb is hopeful that he’ll be back on campus for Clemson’s spring game on April 9, but if not, he’ll definitely be back this summer.

Where does Clemson currently stand in Webb’s recruitment?

“Right now, I’d probably say it’s the best out of all my offers,” he said.

Webb — a 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior — was recently pinpointed as a three-star prospect by rivals, The standout athlete has recently picked up offers from Howard, FAU, Syracuse and Indiana, in addition to offers from schools like Florida State, Coastal Carolina and South Florida.

