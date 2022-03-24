Carolinas TE admires Swinney, says chance to play for Clemson would be ‘dream come true’

A promising tight end prospect from the Tar Heel State made his first visit to Clemson earlier this month to tour the facilities and take in one of the Tigers’ spring practices.

Weddington (N.C.) High School’s Brooks Mauk, a class of 2024 recruit, was impressed by what he saw while on campus Saturday, March 5.

“I really enjoyed the people and the energy at practice,” he told The Clemson Insider. “The facilities were amazing.”

The highlight of the day for Mauk came after the practice when he was able to meet Dabo Swinney, whom Mauk said he has “always had a ton of admiration for.”

Added Mauk, regarding his overall impressions of Swinney after getting to speak with him: “Coach Swinney is 100 percent focused on his players and their development – not only as football players but as people. Coach Swinney has so much positive energy. It’s more than just football.”

What did the 6-foot-3, 215-pound sophomore hear from Swinney during their conversation?

“Coach’s message was to keep working,” Mauk said. “He was impressed by my size as a sophomore. He wants me to come back in June for camp to learn more about the coaches and culture. And to work hard for junior year, next year.”

Mauk plans to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer and looks forward to building bonds with members of the Tigers’ coaching staff, including new tight ends coach Kyle Richardson, as he progresses through the recruiting process.

“I haven’t had a chance to meet Coach Richardson yet. Hoping to meet him on the next visit but definitely at camp this summer,” Mauk said.

“I look forward to developing more relationships with the Clemson staff over the next couple of months and years,” he added.

As only a sophomore, Mauk’s recruitment is just starting to pick up, but he can see himself being a part of Clemson’s program in the future if the opportunity presents itself.

“To receive an offer from Clemson down the road would be incredible,” he said. “To have an opportunity to learn, grow and be mentored in that program would be a dream come true.”

Thank you @ClemsonFB for an amazing time Saturday. Really enjoyed touring the facility, watching practice and talking with Coach Swinney afterwards. See you in June! @BigDubFootball pic.twitter.com/lsgKPEqI0M — Brooks Mauk (@brooks_mauk) March 6, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks