Former Tiger joining Elliott's staff at Virginia

A former Clemson standout took to social media Wednesday night to announce he is joining Virginia’s staff under its new head coach and former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Per his Twitter bio, former Clemson and two-time All-ACC center Jay Guillermo is now an offensive line graduate assistant at Virginia.

“I can’t thank Coach Elliott enough for the opportunity to join such a great staff at a special place!” Guillermo wrote in a Twitter post. “Let’s get to work!!! #GoHoos”

A 2016 national champion offensive lineman and team captain at Clemson, Guillermo took the job as the offensive line coach at Carson-Newman University ahead of the 2021 season after previously serving as the tight ends coach at Western Carolina. He joined the WCU coaching staff in 2020 after a year as the offensive graduate assistant at NCAA FBS-member, Georgia State.

As a player at Clemson from 2013-16, Guillermo was a four-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week and twice received All-ACC accolades at center along the Tigers’ offensive line. He twice played in the College Football Playoff national title games. In 2016, Guillermo graced the watch list for the 2016 Dave Rimington Award which is presented each year to the top center in college football.

Following his graduation from Clemson, Guillermo worked out for both the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans in the NFL rookie minicamps before signing with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in late-May of 2017. He retired from playing in the summer of 2017.

Having graduated from Maryville High in Maryville, Tenn., where he was a two-time Tennessee state champion, Guillermo played for the Rebels for two seasons after transferring from Burns High in Lawndale, N.C. At Maryville, He earned the 2011 Tennessee Lineman “Mr. Football” award before taking his talents to Death Valley and Clemson. He returned to Burns High to begin his coaching career in 2017, serving as the varsity offensive line coach parlaying that into the graduate assistantship at Georgia State.

