Great news for Clemson basketball

By March 24, 2022 6:44 pm

Clemson University men’s basketball senior forward Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) has announced his commitment to return for the upcoming 2022-23 season, announced by Tyson on Thursday evening. Tyson will be using his COVID year of eligibility

Tyson enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22 and started a career-best 24 games despite a broken clavicle suffered on Feb. 2 against Florida State. Tyson returned on March 2 and played the final four games of the season.

The Monroe, N.C. native averaged a career-high 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds 1.3 assists, while shooting a career-high 46.6 percent from the field. Tyson totaled 20 steals and eight blocked shots.

Already having played in 106 career games, Tyson needs just 29 games played to become the all-time leader in Clemson history.

