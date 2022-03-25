ACC analyst discusses biggest question marks for Clemson

An ACC analyst recently discussed what he sees as the biggest question marks for Clemson — not necessarily problems, but rather simply areas of uncertainty — heading into the 2022 season.

Former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain, now an analyst for ACC Network, mentioned the quarterback position first — as you might expect — as the biggest question mark for the Tigers right now.

Of course, rising junior D.J. Uiagalelei was inconsistent in his first full season as Clemson’s starting signal-caller in 2021, completing just 55.6 percent of his passes and throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9).

While first-year offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter made it clear last week that the job is still D.J. Uiagalelei’s to lose, five-star signee Cade Klubnik has certainly added competition at QB this spring.

“I think there’s no doubt, quarterback,” Mac Lain said on ACCN recently when asked about the Tigers’ biggest question marks going into the 2022 campaign.

“When you have the expectations that you do from a program like Clemson, there is a very, very high expectation at that position, and D.J. will be the first to tell you they did not meet that standard last year. Now, it wasn’t all on him. It was not all his fault. His wide receivers dropped a ton of passes, offensive line not giving him time that he needed. But to see that development, to see that next step is going to be extremely important.”

Mac Lain, who played at Clemson from 2011-15, when the Tigers captured two conference championships and made a national championship appearance, also cited the offensive line as another big question mark for the team.

“I will always, always say that because of the position that I played, having the relationship with the players, the coaches that I do,” Mac Lain said. “So, that’s something that certainly Clemson is going to have to focus in on and continue to get better, the offensive line position.”

