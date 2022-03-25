For Swinney, freshman receiver among rare breed at Clemson

The physique of one of Clemson’s newcomers continues to be a talking point among the Tigers’ coaches and players this spring.

But it’s not the only part of Adam Randall’s game that’s advanced. In fact, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said there are only three other receivers that he’s seen during his 19 years involved with the program show up ready to contribute from Day 1 the way Randall has.

“Sammy (Watkins), (Justyn) Ross, and Beaux Collins,” Swinney said. “And when I say ready, I’m talking about fundamentally, technically, physically and mentally just get it like it’s second nature. Release techniques. You name it. Just ready.

“We’ve obviously had a bunch of great players, but they were all lacking something. They needed to get stronger. They physically weren’t where they needed to be. Mentally, they weren’t where they needed to be. They were basketball players that needed to learn how to be a receiver. Or they were a quarterback like (Hunter) Renfrow that needed to learn how to be a receiver. We’ve had all across the board guys that developed, but those (three) guys, from the day they got here, just had technique, route-running principles, break points and a real foundation and understanding. You don’t get many of those guys.”

At 6-foot and 215 pounds, Randall, who’s going through spring practice as a mid-year enrollee, is already pushing rising junior Joseph Ngata as the biggest receiver on the Tigers’ roster. The comparisons to some of the NFL’s top big-bodied wideouts have already started among coaches and teammates, too.

But Swinney said he’s including the former Myrtle Beach High standout in the same breath as Watkins, Ross and Collins because he’s also more polished with some of the details of the position the way those three were at a young age. Watkins played just three years at Clemson before becoming the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft while Ross, who’s entering this year’s draft, was on the same trajectory before spinal fusion surgery cost him all of the 2020 season, which would’ve been his third at Clemson.

Collins, a blue-chip recruit out of St. John Bosco High (California), got an increased role during his true freshman season last fall as injuries depleted one of the deeper positions on the roster, finishing second on the team in receptions (31) with three touchdown catches, tied for most on the team.

“We’ve had a lot of great players that have developed into first-rounders, high picks and so forth, but Adam is one that, once we get the details down and get him mentally where he needs to be, he’s physically, fundamentally and technically just very advanced.”

