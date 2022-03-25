Turner reflects on the best players he played against during his Clemson career

Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner was a guest this week on The Players Club Podcast, hosted by former Tiger running back Darien Rencher.

Turned was asked to name some of the best players, in his opinion, that he played against during his Clemson career (2016-21).

The 2020 All-American and two-year team captain singled out a few different groups of players, including quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson from the LSU team that beat Clemson in the 2019 national title game; wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs from the Alabama team that Clemson beat in the 2018 national title game; and quarterback Justin Fields and wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave from the Ohio State teams that Clemson played in 2019 and 2020.

“The first three that come to mind – well, some of them are a group, you know; I might put them in groups – number one was Ja’Marr, Justin and Joe, them three as a unit. I’ll use that as one,” Turner said. “And then you run it back to 2018, and they (Alabama) got Jeudy, Waddle, DeVonta and Ruggs. That’s the other group. You see speed and you see talented guys, and then you turn on this tape and it’s a little bit different. Guys stand out a little bit more, look a little bit faster, and you know you’re in for it. So, those two are definitely the biggest that stand out. But some of those Ohio State teams that we played … Justin Fields, a heck of a quarterback, heck of a football player, and especially those receivers they had, too, with Garrett Wilson, Olave. Man, they’re some ballers.”

You can watch Rencher’s full interview with Turner on the latest episode of The Players Club Podcast below:

