5-star DL names Clemson among top schools

One of the nation’s top defensive linemen dropped his top school’s list on Saturday night via social media.

Warner Robins (Ga.) High School five-star Vic Burley is down to Clemson, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Among the headlining visitors in attendance for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day on Saturday, Jan. 29 was Vic Burley, the No. 6 defensive lineman and No. 33 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Burley (6-4, 275) spoke with The Clemson Insider about his experience on campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day.

“I enjoyed it well. It was a great visit,” he said. “It felt really familiar. I didn’t feel out of place. It just felt like I fit in.”

Where do the Tigers stand in his recruitment following the elite junior day?

“I know they’re at the top, I just don’t really have a good (feel) on my list right now,” he said. “But I know they’re at the top, though.”

Burley, who said his recruitment is “still pretty wide open,” is looking to make his commitment “probably around close to the end” of his upcoming senior season. He feels schools such as Ohio State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee, Penn State and Florida State are recruiting him the hardest right now, along with Clemson.

One thing stands out the most to Burley when he thinks about Clemson’s program.

“They think more of the person than the athlete,” he said.

