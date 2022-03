Due to forecasted inclement weather and cold temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, the series finale between Clemson and Pittsburgh at Charles L. Cost Field is canceled and will not be rescheduled. The Tigers return to action when they travel to Rock Hill, S.C. to face Winthrop on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

