Tar Heel State safety 'loved it' down at Clemson; offer would put the Tigers under top consideration

A fast-rising North Carolina-based safety drawing interest from Clemson made his way to campus for Clemson’s second junior day of the year on Saturday, March 5.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with AC Reynolds (Ashville, N.C.) 2023 safety DaShwan Stone, who recapped his first visit to Clemson’s campus in an exclusive interview.

Stone is an aggressive player who loves to hit, he’s just a safety that loves to tackle.

“It was great,” he said. “I loved it down there. You can just tell it’s a different type of community down there. If they were to offer me, it would definitely be one of my top considerations. It’s just amazing down there.”

Stone said the facilities and how much Clemson cares about its players and their recovery and how much Dabo Swinney cares about his players is what stood out to him during his visit to campus.

“No matter whether they are starters or scout team players, he cares about everyone there,” Stone said of Clemson’s head coach.

What did Stone hear from the rest of Clemson’s coaching staff, including his primary recruiter in Mickey Conn, while he was on campus?

“He said he really liked my game and just to keep working,” Stone said regarding what he heard from Conn. “I can expect an offer soon, he just has to run it through other coaches. He was just telling me what they expect from every player down there at Clemson. What the expectation is when you put on that jersey.”

It would mean everything to Stone if Clemson did eventually pull the trigger on an offer.

The Clemson Insider originally messaged Stone on Twitter back in February and asked if he had been hearing anything from Clemson or if the Tigers were even showing interest. Stone indicated that he hadn’t heard from anyone at Clemson just yet, in fact, some staff members had just recently followed him on Twitter.

A lot can change pretty quickly. Not even a month later and here Stone is visiting for Clemson’s Junior Day.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “It’s crazy how it just changed in a short amount of time. I’m just thankful it did.”

Stone talked with Conn on the phone prior to his visit, as well as texting back and forth with Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Stone got a chance to meet Conn in person for the first time on Saturday, March 5.

“He’s a great guy,” Stone said. “He’s just nice. He’s really genuine. You can tell that he cares about every safety that comes up there. I like his coaching style. You can tell that he’s really trying to make you better and he’s not just barking at you like he actually cares about you.”

Stone was invited to Clemson’s spring game on Saturday, April 9, and right now the plan is for him to be in attendance.

