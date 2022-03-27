Top Texas tight end has Clemson in top group

One of the nation’s top tight ends in the class of 2023 dropped his top school’s list on Sunday afternoon via social media.

Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas) four-star Reid Mikeska is down to Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida,

Among the headlining visitors in attendance for Clemson’s “spring elite day” — the Tigers’ second junior day of the year was Mikeska, the nation’s No. 22 ranked tight end, per Rivals.

Mikeska was presented with a scholarship offer by Dabo Swinney during his first visit to Clemson.

“It was incredible,” he said of receiving an offer from Clemson’s head coach. “It didn’t even feel real. It was surreal and it’s probably one of the coolest moments of my life. It meant a lot to me and my family for him to do that because it was late at night and it was on his time, so it was really cool.”

Now that Mikeska has the offer he was working towards, where do the Tigers currently stand in his recruitment?

“Easily one of my type schools, for sure,” Mikeska said. “They definitely helped themselves with this visit. They were already one of my top schools without offering me and I saw the campus and they offered. So, that moves them up even higher.

