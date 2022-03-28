Grisham on Randall: 'Everyone's raving about him, and for good reason'

There’s been plenty of hype surrounding Clemson freshman wide receiver Adam Randall this spring, and receivers coach Tyler Grisham has been very impressed with the highly regarded Myrtle Beach High School product as well.

“Adam Randall, everyone’s raving about him, and for good reason,” Grisham said following Monday’s practice. “Because he doesn’t look like a freshman. Physically, you can see that. But out there on the field, he’s a quick learner. Comes from a great program at Myrtle Beach High School, and very similar concepts to what we run. So, all it is for him is really new terminology. He’s done these concepts before. So, he’s making plays. He knows where to be, and I think for him, you just see a big, physically imposing guy that uses his frame, using God’s gift to his ability. He’s a great pass catcher, very natural pass catcher. So, that’s been great.”

Listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Randall parlayed an impressive 2021 season at Myrtle Beach into being one of five finalists for “Mr. Football” in South Carolina. The national top-125 player was a first-team All-State 4A selection by the South Carolina Coaches Association and was selected to the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January. He also played in the North-South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach and was a Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina as well.

As a senior, Randall had 1,267 receiving yards on 65 catches with 16 touchdowns, to go with 325 yards rushing on just 45 attempts (7.2 yards per rush) and seven touchdowns, giving him 1,592 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns.

