Lawrence has faith in Uiagalelei

Trevor Lawrence remains a believer in D.J. Uiagalelei.

Lawrence watched and kept up with Clemson as much as he could last season while going through his own season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their rookie quarterback.

While Lawrence acknowledged Uiagalelei’s struggles during his first full season as a starter in 2021 — the former five-star prospect threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine) while completing just 55.6 percent of his passes — Lawrence believes Uiagalelei still has what it takes to be a great QB and expects to see him respond to the adversity from a year ago with a bounce-back effort this coming season.

“I talked to him a little bit during the year. I haven’t talked to him in a while now. We’ll probably catch up soon,” the former Clemson signal-caller and 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick said Sunday at his FlexWork Sports Youth Football Camp at the MESA Soccer Complex in Greenville.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in D.J. I think he’s made of the right stuff. Obviously, he had some challenges last year, but I think he’s going to bounce back and he’s going to be a great player. I know that.”

You can watch Lawrence’s full interview from his youth camp in the following video courtesy of WSPA Channel 7:

