Grisham likens specific facet of Clemson receiver's game to Renfrow

One of Clemson’s receivers is back in the mix this spring after being sidelined all of last season, and his return is giving his position coach some flashbacks of a former Tiger great.

Before Hunter Renfrow went on to become a star wideout for the Las Vegas Raiders, receivers coach Tyler Grisham, then a graduate assistant turned offensive analyst on Dabo Swinney’s staff, watched Renfrow play for the Tigers from 2015-18 primarily out of the slot, where he gave opposing defenses fits with his short-area burst and elite route running. Grisham said he sees shades of that in Brannon Spector.

“Somewhat,” Grisham said, “Renfrow didn’t even think about it. He just kind of did it, you know? But a kind of similar skill set when it comes to the explosion and the short-area quickness.”

Spector has been operating as Clemson’s No. 1 slot receiver this spring after missing all of the 2021 season with respiratory issues stemming from COVID-19 complications. Spector also dealt with a shoulder injury last year, but getting his breathing back to normal was the long-term concern.

After undergoing what he described as “life-changing surgery” in December, Spector rejoined the team earlier this year with a clean bill of health. Even before practices started earlier this month, Spector began reminding his coaches and teammates of the skill set he possesses.

“He’s got great speed,” Grisham said. “People kind of forget that. We went through mat drills before we had spring practice, and everybody’s like, ‘Man, that’s what they’re talking about.’ Because before he got hurt, he was flying around everywhere. He’s got springs in his legs. He can run, change direction and get open in those short areas, which is what we want in the slot.”

Grisham said Spector has also picked up the playbook well again after a year away from the game. Before last season, Spector had played in 14 games for the Tigers with one start, catching 19 passes for 152 yards.

Even with Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins and E.J. Williams around, Spector is primed for his biggest role yet at Clemson. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said recently Spector is a virtual lock to be part of the rotation out wide come the fall, a spot the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is earning with his knowledge and a skill set that looks eerily familiar.

“He’s getting open, using some good technique manipulating the (defensive back), the kind of stuff you have to do in the slot,” Grisham said. “It’s man coverage, but a lot of times, it’s understanding zone (defense) and grass and how to get open. He knows it, but he’s learning that more.”

