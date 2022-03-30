Former Tiger undergoes surgery ahead of NFL Draft

A projected first-round NFL Draft pick from Clemson recently underwent surgery, less than a month before the 2022 NFL Draft.
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. recently underwent surgery for a sports hernia, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who said the surgery was performed by Dr. Williams Meyers in Philadelphia.
Schefter noted that Booth is still expected to be ready for the start of NFL training camp.
The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held from April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
Booth recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career games (15 starts) during his Clemson career from 2019-21.
The Dacula, Ga., native was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and also earned first-team all-conference honors from the AP, PFF and Phil Steele after tallying 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions over 581 snaps in 11 games (all starts).
