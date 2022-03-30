Swinney Wednesday Scrimmage Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gives the latest on his Tigers after Wednesday’s scrimmage in Death Valley.
Swinney gives the latest on injuries, position battles, scrimmage standouts and more.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gives the latest on his Tigers after Wednesday’s scrimmage in Death Valley.
Swinney gives the latest on injuries, position battles, scrimmage standouts and more.
In the second-ever meeting between the in-state rivals, the first in McWhorter Stadium, Clemson brought the heat early on en route to their 8-1 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in Clemson. It all came down (…)
The Clemson football team is having to manage attrition — and a lot of it. Dabo Swinney said following the Tigers’ scrimmage Wednesday that 15 total players are out right now due to injury or illness. (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on a senior cornerback following the Tigers’ spring scrimmage Wednesday. Sheridan Jones is out with a groin tweak, per Swinney. Jones enters the 2022 (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on rising sophomore running back Will Shipley following the Tigers’ spring scrimmage Wednesday. Shipley, who dealt with a leg injury midway (…)
A projected first-round NFL Draft pick from Clemson recently underwent surgery, less than a month before the 2022 NFL Draft. Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. recently underwent surgery for a sports (…)
On March 18, the Cleveland Browns won the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes when the former Clemson and Houston Texans quarterback agreed to waive his no-trade clause and be dealt to Cleveland. That came after the (…)
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with one of Clemson’s priority offensive line targets in the 2023 recruiting class who has held an offer from the Tigers since June 2021. Monroe Freeling, a (…)
ESPN recently released its way-too-early ranking of the best potential NFL free agents for next offseason (subscription required). The rankings are weighted toward players exiting their first contract at (…)
Former Clemson and current Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers knows a thing or two about recovering quickly from an ACL injury. That’s why former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi reached (…)
Tyler Grisham has never been as eager to return to the practice field as he was this spring. Grisham is entering his third season as Clemson’s receivers coach, one he’s hoping will be a bounceback (…)