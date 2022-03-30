With injuries increasing, Swinney says Tigers are struggling to put 11 on the field

The Clemson football team is having to manage attrition — and a lot of it.

Dabo Swinney said following the Tigers’ scrimmage Wednesday that 15 total players are out right now due to injury or illness.

“We’ve got a lot of guys out,” Clemson’s head coach said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys out, probably 15 or so. We’ve had a couple guys with mono that are going to be out for the rest of spring, so that’s kind of a bummer.”

Swinney compared the current state of the Tigers from an attrition standpoint to a minor-league baseball squad.

“It’s like minor-league baseball,” he said. “We’re kind of having to console our coaches in a couple of spots, because you’ve got what you’ve got. Because we’ve got a lot of guys that need work, but you’ve got to put 11 out there. So, we’ve got linebackers playing corner, we’ve got a little bit of everything just so we can get the practice in.

“It’s like minor-league baseball — you’ve got to get games, you’ve got to get reps. You’ve got to put a team together so you can play games. So, today was a little bit of that.”

