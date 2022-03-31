Defense 'set the tone' in Clemson's second spring scrimmage

Clemson had its second scrimmage of the spring Wednesday with the Tigers’ defense producing most of the highlights.

“I thought the defense set the tone today,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

Specifically, Swinney said the secondary came up with a couple of turnovers despite being down in numbers because of injuries. Cornerback Fred Davis, who’s been limited for most of the spring, has been back at full speed this week, but Sheridan Jones (groin) and true freshman Jeadyn Lukus (shoulder surgery) both missed the scrimmage, leaving Clemson with three available scholarship corners for the time being (Malcolm Greene is out this spring recovering from shoulder surgery).

But the Tigers’ defensive backs still came up with some interceptions, Swinney said.

“They got their hands on the ball, and we have not intercepted the ball really all spring,” Swinney said. “We’ve had some takeaways on some turnovers, but today they had two picks. That was really good to see.”

Though Swinney didn’t reveal who threw the interceptions, the turnovers came early during the closed scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium. But Swinney said the offense picked it up after a slow start, particularly quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik.

“He was like 12 of 20 or something like that, but he had a couple of balls we should have made (plays on),” Swinney said of Uiagalelei. “But he manages things well. He really understands.”

Said passing-game coordinator Kyle Richardson, “They’ve had some really good days, and they’ve had some days where we’ve got to go fix some stuff. The great thing about both of those guys is they just come to work every day.”

The offense also played without a handful of linemen who are dealing with mononucleosis, including right tackle Walker Parks. Swinney said Mitchell Mayes slid back over from guard to take most of the reps in Parks’ place. Receiver Beaux Collins was also held out of the scrimmage after tweaking a hamstring during spring break, Swinney said.

“We’re just thin in some areas, so it is what it is there,” he said. “Just trying to evaluate the guys that we need to evaluate and not getting frustrated with a walk-on linebacker playing corner.”

Swinney said the Tigers also mixed in some situational work, including goal-line scenarios and two-minute drills.

