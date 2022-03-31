Swinney happy for Watson, says he's in a 'good place'

Dabo Swinney says Deshaun Watson is in a “good place” right now as he gets ready to start the next chapter of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

Clemson’s head coach spoke about Watson on Wednesday and talked about the conversations that he’s had with his former star quarterback over the past couple of weeks.

“Just trying to give him some guidance on what was going on the last couple of weeks, encouraging him,” Swinney said. “So, just trying to give him some good counsel. He’s in a good place. It’s been a long, long year for him, for sure, and I think he’s grown a lot. He’s been really good, but I think he’s laser focused, and just excited like I said to see him have the opportunity to get back to work and people will get a chance to hear him a little bit.”

As Swinney mentioned, it’s been a long past year for Watson, who sat out last season amid his request to be traded from the Houston Texans while dealing with legal issues off the field. Although he still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct, he was not indicted on criminal charges by two separate grand juries in Texas.

Watson, who could face suspension from the NFL under its personal conduct policy, agreed to waive the no-trade clause in his contract and was dealt from the Texans to the Browns two weeks ago in exchange for six total draft picks (including three first-round picks). The three-time Pro Bowler received a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract from the Browns, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

The last time Watson saw action in the NFL, he led the league with 4,823 passing yards in 2020 despite a less-than-stellar supporting cast around him with the Texans, who finished that season 4-12. Since being drafted by the Texans in the first round (12th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and starting his first career game on Sept. 10, 2017, the now 26-year-old signal-caller has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns with 36 interceptions.

“You don’t show up and start your first game in the NFL if you’re not ready, and he’s been amazing every time he’s been on the field,” Swinney said. “Probably had his best year with the least personnel that he probably had available (in 2020).

“So, I’m happy for him, super excited about his opportunity. I’ve talked to him a lot over the last couple of weeks. It (the new contract) just shows a lot of confidence that Mr. Haslam (Browns owner Jimmy Haslam) and his family have in Deshaun. It was fun to kind of be a part of it with him, and just glad to see him get back to being involved and ready to move forward. He’s going to do great.”

