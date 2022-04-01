Conn thinks an NFL team would be ‘shocked’ by Turner

Mickey Conn believes Nolan Turner simply just needs an NFL team to give him an opportunity. And if he gets it, Conn thinks they’ll be very surprised by his abilities, particularly his athleticism.

Clemson’s safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator spoke about the former Tiger standout safety on Wednesday when asked what he believes Turner can bring to the table for an NFL team.

“I think they’re going to be shocked,” Conn said. “I think they’re going to be shocked at how good he is. The guy’s a baller, and he has been since the day he stepped on the field here. He’s more athletic than anybody gives him credit for.”

Turner showcased that athleticism during Clemson’s Pro Day, stealing the show with scouts and coaches representing all 32 NFL teams packed inside Clemson’s indoor practice facility.

The 2020 All-American and two-year team captain for the Tigers had the highest vertical jump among the participants at 37 ½ inches. His broad jump of 10 feet, 2 inches tied linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Braden Galloway for the longest of the day, and he wowed while running his first 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds before besting that a few minutes later with a 4.46 on his second attempt.

None of the other participants, which included another defensive back (Mario Goodrich), a receiver (Justyn Ross) and a running back (Darien Rencher), ran faster than 4.60.

“I mean, 37-and-a-half-inch vertical jump is unbelievable, and then you go turn in a (4.46) 40,” Conn said of Turner’s impressive Pro Day showing.

“But they’re (an NFL team) going to get a smart player, which is probably what they think they’re getting,” Conn continued. “They’re getting a smart player, but they’re going to get the athleticism that they don’t expect. The guy has incredible hips, and the way he can swing his hips and the way he moves – he just kind of glides across the field. He’s got great instincts. He’s going to spend the time in the film room. He’s going to understand offenses, he’s going to understand routes, he’s going to understand reads, and somebody’s going to get a really good player out of him.”

Turner was named third-team all-ACC by Phil Steele last season, when he finished fourth on the team with 69 tackles despite battling hamstring and toe injuries. He also recorded three pass breakups, two tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 10 games (all starts).

The Vestavia Hills, Ala., native finished his six-year Clemson career (2016-21) credited with 259 tackles (13.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions returned 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles over 65 career games (25 starts).

Conn was asked if he thinks Turner will hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, which will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

“I think definitely he can get drafted. He just needs to get a chance,” Conn said. “We’ve had guys from Clemson that have not been drafted that’s gotten opportunities and are making millions of dollars right now as free agents. So, if somebody doesn’t draft him, then he just needs a chance. But if I’m an NFL team, I’d draft that dude all day. He’s a baller.”

