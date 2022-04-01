Standout in-state OL set for two Clemson visits next week

Clemson is showing interest in a standout in-state offensive lineman who is set for a couple of visits to campus next week.

Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.)’s D.J. Geth – a 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior in the 2023 class – plans to take in the Tigers’ spring practice on Monday, then will make a second trip to Tiger Town for the spring game on Saturday, April 9.

“I will be visiting Clemson during my spring break for a practice,” he said. “I am planning on going to the spring game, too, and I am really looking forward to that to feel that experience!”

Geth is teammates at Dorman with fellow class of 2023 offensive lineman Markee Anderson, who received an offer from Clemson last September, and the two are good friends.

Though the Tigers haven’t yet offered Geth, he is garnering interest from Thomas Austin and has been communicating with Clemson’s new offensive line coach.

Geth, who plays tackle at Dorman, intrigues Austin and the Tigers with his ability to man multiple positions on the O-line and his potential as a center.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Austin,” Geth said. “I’ve been hearing they really like me and how versatile I am. They like me at center, too.”

Geth is building a solid bond with Austin and said “it feels awesome” to be attracting attention from a school like Clemson.

“I love the feeling,” he added, “and me and Coach Austin have a pretty good relationship, he’s a good coach! He’s a cool, chill coach.”

Geth made visits to Coastal Carolina and LSU in March and is slated visit Louisville on Sunday, while he’s planning to visit Appalachian State as well. App State, Coastal Carolina and Louisville have all offered him, along with Georgia State, UNC Charlotte, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Florida, Tulane, James Madison and Delaware State.

The recruiting process is starting to pick up for Geth, who is also getting interest from schools such as LSU, Georgia and NC State, along with Clemson.

Geth grew up a fan of the Tigers, so an offer from Clemson, should he receive one in the future, would obviously mean a lot to him.

“I like how many of their players make it to the next level,” he said of what stands out to him about Clemson’s program, “and I know they care a lot (about) their players and want them to do good!”

Geth, who competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, also visited Clemson for the UConn game last November.

He’s the son of Ed Geth, who played basketball at North Carolina and was a member of the Tar Heels’ 1993 national championship team.

