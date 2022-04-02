Carter a sponge this spring as he steps out of ‘comfort zone’

Spring practice is a critical piece for any college football player’s development, just ask Barrett Carter.

While Clemson’s second-year linebacker has taken a noticeable step forward this spring, none of this was available to him last year. As a freshman, he arrived at Clemson in the summer and had just over two months to get acclimated.

The minute Carter stepped on the field, his athleticism jumped off the page. Carter played 179 snaps over 12 games (one start) as a true freshman in 2021. And while he looked the part, he was far from a finished product.

He has the speed and versatility to play just about anywhere in Wesley Goodwin’s defense, but he’s still learning how to be that player. He’s not Isaiah Simmons just yet, but Clemson has played him just about everywhere this spring. He’s played SAM, dime and even a little bit of inside backer.

“I’m really just trying to learn as much as I can,” he said Friday, “just so whenever it comes up with who we’re playing, I can just be moved around to best fit for who we’re about to play. I’m just glad that I’m being put in that position, learning different things and stepping out of my comfort zone a little bit.”

Carter couldn’t pinpoint one position where he feels the most comfortable. In fact, he’s trying to figure that out himself, as far as where he may find a permanent home in the future. In the meantime, Carter is having fun being moved around and learning different positions.

“I love it,” Carter said. “I know that it’s gonna help me, definitely in the future, and just show whoever’s watching that I can play multiple positions and that I can be moved around. I think it shows that I have a good football IQ and that I’ve been studying the playbook, which I have — not to toot my own horn — but I’m just learning a lot and I’m being coached and developed. I think that’s a good sign.”

Another good sign is that Carter believes he’s the fastest linebacker on the team and he’s willing to back that up. There just might have to be a race.

“You can have all the non-football speed in the world, but if it doesn’t translate to the field, it really doesn’t matter,” he said. “So, just having that football speed where you can be twitchy and explosive can help you really step up your game to the next level and just help you play a lot of different positions.”

