Two groups preparing to make major splash for Clemson NIL

The day Clemson fans have been waiting for is almost here. The community is set to help the Tigers become competitive in the name, image, likeness game.

Two name, image and likeness (NIL) groups have been started to raise funds to support Clemson student-athletes in NIL deals. One group’s owners include Clemson Variety & Frame Shop owner Jason Beaty and The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae. Last fall, the group began discussions about how to help Clemson be competitive in the changing landscape of college athletics. Over the past few months, the ownership group has added several significant members. who brought some new ideas, which will help the group take things to another level and have an even bigger impact for student-athletes at Clemson.

Another group that includes Kendall Alley and Rich Davies has been formed to support Clemson athletes using NIL. This group is set to make a substantial impact out of the gate.

Both groups have been working to lay the foundation to make sure Clemson is competitive with the top programs around the nation. The groups will make a major impact on all Clemson sports, not just football.

More announcements are planned for the upcoming week. Clemson donors, fans and businesses will soon have some options on how they can support Clemson athletes.