CARROLLTON, Ga. — 2023 quarterback Christopher Vizzina showed Sunday why he is one of the top quarterbacks in the nation at the Elite 11 Regional at Carrollton (Ga.) High School.

His performance was good enough to earn an invite to the Elite 11 Finals this summer.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for the event and spoke with Vizzina afterward. Following the event, Vizzina was heading to Clemson for his latest unofficial visit.