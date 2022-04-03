Highly rated WR goes in-depth on return visit to Clemson

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a talented North Carolina-based receiver, who made his return trip to Clemson last month.

Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) four-star Channing Goodwin— a 6-foot-1, 180 — pound sophomore in the class of 2024 – was back on Clemson’s campus with his high school teammates for an unofficial visit Saturday, March 12.

Goodwin said that the culture in the building immediately stood out to him. In his eyes, Clemson is definitely just a good place to be in general.

“It was great, honestly,” he said regarding the visit. “Clemson, it’s always fun to be down there, especially to be with my teammates. That was fun to be with those guys as well. Being able to get there on a day that they don’t have a game is definitely more intimate with the coaches, and get some more one-on-one time with those guys. It was definitely fun to see what goes on to prepare for the season and stuff like that with the coaches.”

Speaking of the coaches, what did Goodwin hear from Clemson’s coaching staff while he was back on campus?

“Kind of how they just recruit their guys,” Goodwin said. “They don’t offer too many guys early, though. Just building a relationship with them. I’ve known Coach (Tyler) Grisham since eighth grade now. They’re not allowed to text us yet, so anytime we get a chance to talk to them, that’s very valuable.”

Goodwin imagines that once Sept. 1 hits, he’ll start hearing from Clemson and its wide receivers coach some more. He certainly believes that Clemson is a school where he can build a relationship in the future. In the meantime, he was happy to have a chance to watch Grisham in his element.

“I think he’s a great coach,” he said of Grisham. “He’s been able to coach me up at some camps, especially seeing Clemson practice for the first time, I think he’s a great coach overall. Not only a great coach, but a great person as well.”

Of course, Goodwin’s not the only Providence Day player on Clemson’s radar. He was there with five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis and two of his other teammates: 2024 four-star wide receiver Jordan Shipp and 2025 offensive tackle David Sanders, Jr.

“It was great, honestly,” Goodwin said of getting to take in the visit with his teammates. “I went with Jadyn on a gameday visit, so he was there again, (Jordan) Shipp and big David (Sanders), I know he loves Clemson. Being with those guys on the visit was very fun.”

Goodwin estimates that he’ll probably go back down to Clemson this summer and participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp, as well as possibly taking another game day visit, once the 2022 regular season rolls around.

“That’s definitely a place I want to get up to again,” he said.

Where do things currently stand in Goodwin’s recruitment?

“It’s been pretty good,” he said of his ongoing recruitment. “I’ve been to a couple of other schools. I’ve been to Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, places like those, and a couple of more in the future. It’s definitely starting to pick up soon, especially when Sept. 1 hits, I can only imagine it picks up from here.”

Goodwin currently ranks as the No. 19 wide receiver and the nation’s No. 98 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!