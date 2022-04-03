Nation's No. 1 QB showcases talent at Elite 11 Regional, updates Clemson interest

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Clemson Insider was on hand at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta to check out some big-time quarterback prospects. Among them was Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) five-star Jadyn Davis, who showcased his elite talent with his performance at Carrollton High School on Sunday.

Fresh off an unofficial visit to the University of Tennessee on Saturday, Davis showed why he’s the nation’s top-ranked sophomore. He was cool, calm and collected as he performed amongst some of the better quarterbacks in the country.

“I think I spun it pretty well,” Davis said. “I’m a perfectionist, so I always think I could get better. There’s a couple of throws that I definitely want back for sure. It’s always great learning from the great coaches they have here at the Elite 11, competing with a lot of top guys in my class (2024) and the class before in ’23. It was a lot of fun being back home in Georgia and throwing it around.”

In addition to reviewing his performance, Davis gave the latest on his recruitment and recapped his latest visit to Clemson, which took place on Saturday, March 12. It was his first time back on campus, since he was in attendance for Clemson’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.

“It was great,” Davis said, “just always talking to Coach (Brandon) Streeter. He didn’t leave my side one bit. I got to go there with my new high school head coach (Chad Grier). Me and D.J. (Uiagalelei) have a really good relationship, so seeing him again, just always building chemistry and connection with the guys and just building a relationship with the coaches.”

Davis had a pretty in-depth conversation with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney while he was back on campus. According to Davis, Swinney was just telling him about Clemson’s recruiting philosophy.

“I know they offered Sammy (Brown) in my class (2024), which is pretty rare, so that shows you how good of a player he is,” Davis said. “Just to come back for the summer, hang out and we’ll have some good news.”

Davis wouldn’t go as far to say that he’s expecting an offer once he’s back on campus. Rather, he’s learned to temper his expectations when it comes to recruiting. Though, he made sure to reiterate that he’s really interested in Clemson and knows that Swinney and staff are very interested in me.

“I’m not expecting anything,” he said. “I know I always gotta work for it. It would mean a lot. They’ve been at the top production-wise for the last couple of years with Deshaun (Watson), Trevor (Lawrence) and with D.J., going back to Tajh Boyd. They’re definitely a school that everybody looks at Clemson, it’s always been Clemson besides this past year, the national championship(s), and the College Football Playoff. Clemson’s tradition, how they treat everybody up there, it’s always a family environment. I like it a lot.”

Davis also touched on his relationship with Swinney and Clemson’s offensive coordinator.

“Me and Coach Streeter are probably closer than Coach Swinney because we’ve had more conversations,” Davis said. “He remembers me in fifth grade coming to camp. So we always talk about that, joke about that. We have a great relationship.”

Davis imagines that he’ll be back at Clemson this summer and throw at camp. With that being said, where would he say things currently stand in his recruitment?

“They’re definitely starting to clear out,” he said. “I’m probably gonna have a top list by this summer and then probably commit towards the end of my junior year, before senior year. And if that’s not God’s plan, that’s just not his plan, but that’s probably my timeline right now.”

