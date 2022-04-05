How Mafah has used more than opportunity to take 'gigantic step' in Clemson's backfield

When it comes to Clemson’s running backs, this spring has belonged to Phil Mafah.

A large part of that has been some temporary attrition. Mafah emerged as the Tigers’ No. 3 back late last season as a true freshman and could very well play that role again in the fall, but with Will Shipley (limited) and Kobe Pace (out) using the spring to recover from injuries they sustained last season, Mafah has been at the top of the depth chart as the only scholarship back with a clean bill of health for the time being.

Running backs coach C.J. Spiller said Mafah has made the most of his increased workload.

“He’s just been unbelievable this whole spring,” Spiller said. “I think he’s taken a gigantic step in his game.”

Spiller said there are reasons beyond Mafah’s newfound opportunity for that. The biggest back on the roster last season, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Mafah arrived on Clemson’s campus as an early enrollee a year ago ready to contribute physically, but he joined a crowded backfield that included senior Lyn-J Dixon – Travis Etienne’s presumed predecessor – Pace and Shipley, a five-star signee that used his skill set to quickly become part of the backfield rotation.

Mafah also had work to do mentally to catch up to the nuances of Clemson’s offense, so the Tigers initially planned to redshirt him. But once injuries and transfers (Dixon and Michel Dukes) cut into the depth at the position, Mafah was forced into action. He got 68 carries in nine games, largely relying on his raw talent to rush for 292 yards. Mafah also ripped off the Tigers’ longest run of the season with a 63-yard tote against Florida State.

Not only has Spiller seen Mafah become a more vocal leader as the No. 1 option this spring, but having been in the program for a full year at this point, Mafah’s knowledge of the Tigers’ system has also increased. Spiller said Mafah has combined that with his physical tools to grow more comfortable in all facets of the offense.

“When you talk about the run game, you’re understanding who the offensive line is going to (block). Understanding, OK, who are they going to and who’s going to be the free guy?” Spiller said. “Well mentally, if I know who’s going to be the free guy, the term I use is you’ve got to have a toolbox, so you’ve got to have a tool ready for that guy when he comes up there. And then with pass protection, knowing who the offensive lineman has, knowing who you’ve got and then just going out there, blocking them and understanding what type of rusher this guy is that comes.

“I don’t want to say he’s most improved because it’s not like he had a terrible spring last year, but just with the limited numbers he had this past season, he just really, from his standpoint, gained a ton of confidence going into the summer.”

Spiller also said Mafah has got “some of the best hands on the team” as a receiver, adding to his versatility at the position. Mafah caught seven passes for 50 yards a season ago, numbers that could increase this fall as a more complete version of the Tigers’ young back pushes for a bigger role even when the backfield is whole again.

“He’s almost like a combo honestly because he can catch the ball, he can run the ball and he can pass pro,” Spiller said. “He can do it all.”

