Spiller talks Shipley, Pace

Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller met with the media Monday following the Tigers’ spring practice. Spiller spoke about sophomore running back Will Shipley and junior running back Kobe Pace, both of whom have been rehabbing from injuries this spring. The Clemson Insider asked Spiller at what point this offseason he expects to get Shipley and Pace back to full speed.

“I don’t know the timeline on it, honestly,” Spiller said. “I told them guys, whenever they’re ready to rock and roll, you just let me know and we’ll be sitting here waiting for you to return. The biggest thing for both of those, obviously, is just getting back fully healthy. But I don’t want to sit here and put a timeline on it and then something happens, because you just never know what can happen in the rehab sessions.”

“So, whenever they’re ready to come back, I’m going to be sitting right in my room waiting for them and ready to hug their neck and get them out on the practice field and yell at ’em a little bit,” Spiller added jokingly.

Shipley rushed 149 times for 738 yards (5.0 avg.) with 11 touchdowns, caught 16 passes for 116 yards, averaged 27.1 yards on 14 kickoff returns and threw a two-yard touchdown pass in 10 games (five starts) as a true freshman last season.

Pace, meanwhile, posted 641 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries and 131 yards on 12 receptions over only 273 snaps in 11 games (six starts) as a sophomore last season. He also averaged 22.8 yards on four kickoff returns.

