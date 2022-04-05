Watch: Former Clemson, current NFL star leads clean up in Atlanta

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent this past Friday afternoon cleaning up Atlanta’s Ben Hill Recreation Center, where former Clemson star and current Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, an Atlanta native, spent plenty of time playing and practicing during his childhood.

Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.

Terrell, who led the clean-up project, discussed why it’s so important to him to give back to the community in his hometown.

“This is definitely an honor and definitely a responsibility to come back in the hometown and give back any way I can,” Terrell said in the following video from the Falcons. “Something that’s always been on my heart, just definitely giving back to Ben Hill and wherever I’ve been at all around Atlanta, Georgia, just giving back.”

Check out the video from the Falcons featuring Terrell leading the clean-up project and talking about giving back:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

