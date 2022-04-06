Love from Clemson ‘means a lot’ to big-time Peach State lineman

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a big-time Pecah State offensive lineman, who has been in contact with Clemson recently.

Carver (Columbus, Ga.) four-star Kelton Smith, Jr. is possibly looking at getting on campus sometime this week as he mulls Clemson in his recruitment. Smith — a 6-foot-6. 300-pound junior in the 2023 class — ranks as the No. 6 interior offensive lineman and the nation’s No. 140 prospect, per 247Sports.

Smith detailed what he’s been hearing from Clemson and where things currently stand in his recruitment.

“They’ve just been checking up on me,” Smith said. “They’ve just been hitting me up, trying to see if I can come down there and everything. They said I need to come down there and I told them I was gonna try during my spring break (April 1-10).”

Smith is hopeful that he can make an unofficial visit to Clemson, in addition to trips to Tennessee, Auburn and the University of Flordia, which he visited this past weekend.

He’s been in contact with both Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. Right now, they’re just having personal conversations and in the getting-to-know-you stage.

Smith personally loves that. He knows that with Clemson, it isn’t just about football. It’s about school and family and it’s not just about what’s going to be happening on the field, but off of it as well.

“They’re great coaches,” he said. “They check up on me a little bit, make sure I’m alright and everything. They seem like they want me a lot. They want me to come down. I’m trying to plan a visit to come down there and see what they’re talking about.”

What does that mean to Smith?

“It means a lot to me,” he added. “It just shows they’re showing a lot of love and stuff like that. That’s what I like. I like people who show me, love.”

According to Smith, Clemson has told him it likes his footwork and can tell that he’s athletic and move pretty well for his size.

“I’m very athletic,” Smith said when asked to describe himself as a player. “‘I’m quick with my feet. My hands are very fast, they’re strong and I have good technique.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Smith is using this period to take some visits to help put things in further perspective. Once May 9 rolls around, he’ll narrow down his list between 5-8 schools. He’ll recruitment will still be open, but those will be the schools he’s focusing on.

Since the start of 2022, Smith has picked up offers from the University of Miami, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State and Florida.

That’s a relatively encouraging sign for Smith, who said that his junior season was a setback. He indicated that he has to have an outstanding senior season after he only played six games across his junior campaign before he suffered a pretty significant groin injury.

Now, he’s back healthy and ready to show what he’s made of.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Kelton Smith’s Instagram page: (@s3lfmade_.kj)

