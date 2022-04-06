With backs that could start for 'any team in America', Spiller envisions regular backfield rotation

If there were odds on which running back will take the field first when Clemson plays Georgia Tech in five months, Will Shipley would likely be the betting favorite. But C.J. Spiller doesn’t exactly have a preference.

In fact, Spiller said he isn’t anticipating much separation in the Tigers’ backfield between now and the time that Labor Day opener rolls around. Shipley, Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah are the top three backs on the depth chart – the only other scholarship back, true freshman Keith Adams Jr., won’t join the competition until fall camp – but Spiller said he expects the Tigers to have a consistent rotation at the position rather than a true primary ball carrier.

“Those three guys, you can put them on any team in America and they can start,” said Spiller, who’s beginning his second year coaching the position for his alma mater. “When you talk about separation, it’s going to be very slim because, as an offensive staff, we feel very comfortable putting any of those guys in there and getting the job done. We have all the confidence in the world in each and every one of them.”

If any of them was to establish himself as the featured back, Shipley is the most likely candidate. A former five-star prospect, Shipley immediately became part of the backfield rotation last season as a true freshman. He got 45 more carries than anyone else on the roster despite missing three games with a leg injury and finished as the Tigers’ leading rusher (738 yards, 11 rushing TDs).

Shipley has missed most of the spring recovering from his injury. Even since returning to practice a couple of weeks ago, Shipley has been limited as a precaution. Pace, who averaged a team-best 6.2 yards on 104 carries last season, has also been out this spring recovering from a toe injury, leaving Mafah to get all of the first-team reps for the time being. Also a freshman last season, Mafah got his feet wet with 68 carries in nine games after having his redshirt pulled a month into the season.

Spiller said he doesn’t have a specific timeline as to when Shipley and Pace will be back at full strength, though both are expected to have clean bills of health again by the start of fall camp. The group has complementary skill sets that Spiller said he plans to continue utilizing then.

Pace, the oldest of the trio as a rising junior, has appeared in more games than any back on the roster (20) while Shipley is the most dynamic. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound speedster had three 100-yard games a season ago and also averaged 27.1 yards as one of the Tigers’ primary kickoff returners. Meanwhile, Mafah gives Clemson size (6-1, 225 pounds) and additional versatility at the position with his ability to catch passes out of the backfield, Spiller said.

“All three of them bring something totally different to the table, which is what you like as a running backs coach because every running back is different,” Spiller said. “But as far as a huge separation, I wouldn’t say there’s going to be a big gap between those guys.”

Spiller said the real task is figuring out how to divvy up the reps once the backfield is whole again.

“We just have to get our rotation right,” Spiller said, “and that just falls on me and the offensive staff making sure we have the right personnel when we need it.”

