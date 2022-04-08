ACC analyst thinks this is 'what it's all about' for Clemson Football in 2022

On Packer and Durham on ACC Network this week, Mark Packer and Wes Durham have been discussing “questions you want answered in spring football” for each ACC team.

When looking at Clemson, Durham posed the following question to Packer:

“Is it as simple as quarterback and line play for the Tigers?”

“Yes. I think it’s that simple,” Packer said. “And again, we’re treating this like they’re coming off a really disappointing 4-8 season. They won 10 games last year. So, the standard by which Clemson is measured is different than everybody else in the league. When the question is hey, is it as simple as quarterback play and line play, the answer is yes as far as being in the College Football Playoff.”

Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC) saw its streak of six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and six consecutive ACC Championships come to an end last season, but still managed to win at least 10 games for a school-record 11th straight season despite an offense that ranked ninth in the ACC in points per game (26.3) and second-to-last in the conference in total yards per game (359.2).

However, the Tigers’ defense was stellar in 2021, finishing first in the league in points per game allowed (14.8) and yards per game allowed (305.5).

Packer has high expectations for Clemson’s D in 2022.

“Listen, their offense was mediocre at best last year, and they won 10 games,” he said. “I think defensively, they’re going to be unbelievably good. Unbelievably good. I know they lost some dudes, but I think they may be more athletic in spots that they lost talent from a year ago, for this upcoming season.”

Of course, Clemson’s quarterback competition has garnered plenty of attention this spring, and all eyes will be on rising junior D.J. Uiagalelei and freshman Cade Klubnik during Saturday’s spring game at Memorial Stadium (1 p.m., ACC Network).

“And of course the question’s going to be, Klubnik, freshman, rookie coming from Texas,” Packer said. “I’ve heard good things about him already during practices. … But D.J.’s lost (weight), he’s on the Mark Packer Wellness Plan. He’s cut back, and he’s a spokesperson for Bojangles. That’s hard to do. He’s got to have a better year, simple as that.

“But that’ll be a fun thing to watch, is the quarterback, offensive line. I think that’s what it’s all about.”

