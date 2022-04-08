Clemson 'at the top' for dynamic pass-rusher entering spring game visit

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with a dynamic pass-rusher ahead of his return visit to Clemson this weekend.

St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) High School four-star David Ojiegbe announced earlier this week at he will be at Clemson’s Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 9.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior in the class of 2023 gave the latest on his recruitment ahead of an important recruiting trip this weekend.

Ojiegebe said that he’s just been hearing good things from Clemson, which has since made him a priority in the 2023 recruiting class since he visited for the program’s second junior day of the year.

“I’m narrowing down my schools right now,” he said. “Clemson is definitely at the top of my list.”

Ojiegbe said that he’s currently focused on schools like Miami, North Carolina, N.C. State, Michigan, Maryland and LSU, in addition to Clemson. He later indicated that he’ll “definitely” end up taking an official visit to Clemson when it’s all said and done.

We made sure to ask Ojiegbe to expound on why Clemson is currently a top school in his recruitment.

“Just the family environment and just how it’s a small school and Coach Lemanski is a player’s coach,” Ojiegbe said. “I’ve been talking to Coach Wes too and he’s been giving me good vibes, talking about the scheme and everything. He’s a very down-to-earth guy, I like how he coaches. He seems like a player-coach also. I also have my boy down there, Tré Williams, I have a good relationship with him, so I definitely feel like I’d be at home down there. I liked it a lot. I liked Coach Dabo.”

Williams has been telling Ojiegbe the benefits of P.A.W. Journey and how you get developed as a man down at Clemson. Because of their close relationship, Williams’ word means a lot to Ojiegbe.

Speaking of relationships, how has Ojiegbe’s developed with Clemson’s defensive ends coach and defensive coordinator?

“It’s going pretty good,” he said. “Just been talking to them some more on a day-to-day basis, finding out how they’re coaching and the scheme and everything.”

According to Ojiegbe, the Tigers have told him that they would utilize him as an every-down defensive end and versatile pass rusher

Ojiegbe is ranked as high as the No. 18 edge defender and No. 162 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

