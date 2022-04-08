No. 6 Notre Dame outlasts Tigers

John Michael Bertrand pitched 8.1 strong innings to lead No. 6 Notre Dame to a 4-1 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 18-5 overall and 6-4 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 19-10 overall and 2-7 in ACC play.

Bertrand (5-0) earned the win by allowing just four hits, one unearned run and three walks with eight strikeouts. Bertrand, who threw 130 pitches, did not allow a leadoff batter to reach base. Ryan McLinskey registered the last two outs to record his third save of the year. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (4-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks with four strikeouts in a season-high 6.2 innings pitched.

The Fighting Irish plated two runs on four hits in the second inning, then the Tigers took advantage of multiple miscues to score a two-out run in the fourth inning. Notre Dame doubled its lead in the fifth inning on a two-out passed ball, then it added an insurance run on Nick Juaire’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks