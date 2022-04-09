Clemson hands out new tight end offer

Recruiting

Clemson dished out a new offer to a standout tight end in the class of 2023, who was on campus for the program’s Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.) four-star Jelani Thurman announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Saturday night. Thurman — a 6-foot-6, 225-pound junior — ranks as the  No. 3 and the nation’s No. 65 overall prospect in the class of 2023, per 247Spots.

