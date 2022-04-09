Clemson NIL collective launches

A name, image and likeness collective created by three former Clemson football players has been launched, giving student-athletes a chance to be compensated by working in partnership with local charities.

Rich Davies, Kendall Alley and Kevin Gemas, who played for the Tigers in the 1980s, have started TigerImpact, a collective that will pay out more than $5 million to athletes as part of the name, image and likeness (NIL) partnership. So far, the group has brought on 12 Clemson athletes to work on behalf of community charities that “align with the athletes’ personal passions,” according to a release.

Among the athletes partnering with charities are defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, running back Will Shipley, linebacker Trenton Simpson, softball player Valerie Cagle and basketball player PJ Hall as well as players from the Tigers’ women’s basketball, men’s soccer and volleyball teams.

“TigerImpact is an innovative and effective way to assist student-athletes developing themselves and serving others while navigating the challenges and complexities of NIL with authenticity, integrity and professionalism,” said Alley, a member of the Tigers’ 1981 national championship team who recently retired as regional manager of Wells Fargo in Charlotte.

According to the release, the idea for creating TigerImpact came from a conversation Davies had with a cancer survivor, who informed him of the work her charity, NShelter in Seneca, is doing to help children with the challenges of a parent battling cancer. Alley said he believes the collective’s approach can be used as a model nationally to demonstrate how NIL deals can have a positive impact on communities and the athletes themselves.

“These community charities have a profound impact on the lives of countless members of our community with exceedingly few resources and often working quietly behind the scenes without the time or means to tell the world of their good work and attract much-needed support,” Alley said.

As founders, Alley, Davies and Gemas are part of the collective’s 13-member board of directors, which includes professional golfer Trevor Immelman. Alley said the collective has raised $5.5 million so far.

Davies and Alley both urged fans and members of the community to get involved with the collective in order to further help all parties involved.

“NIL has transformed the landscape of college athletics,” said Davies, a kicker during his playing days with the Tigers. “Gone are the days of showing up to watch the best athletes compete on home turf. Going forward, the Clemson faithful need to get involved by helping TigerImpact grow its ability to attract the best players while complementing our cultural values.”

The collective has a website, TigerImpact.org, which the group is encouraging potential donors and non-profit organizations to visit for more information.

