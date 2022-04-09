News, notes and observations from Clemson's spring game

Clemson concluded its spring football season with the annual Orange and White game Saturday at Memorial Stadium. With the defenses holding the upper hand, the White team prevailed, 15-7.

Here are some news, notes and observations of the offense, defense and special teams during the game.

Offense

After a spring in which coaches largely praised D.J. Uiagalelei’s performance, the quarterback’s showing Saturday wasn’t exactly inspiring. Granted, Clemson didn’t show much, and spotty protection up front made for times when Uiagalelei had to operate under duress. But there were also times he missed the mark with his accuracy much like last season. His first attempt of the day was high of Troy Stellato. He later overthrew tight end Luke Price streaking down the sideline and threw an ill-advised interception into double coverage in the third quarter. Uiagalelei finished 17 of 36 passing for 175 yards. He did have a touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata wiped off the board in the second quarter after Dabo Swinney ruled he was sacked before getting the pass off. None of the quarterbacks were live.

Blue-chip freshman Cade Klubnik quarterbacked the White team and showed why many believe he could push Uiagalelei for the starting job. Klubnik wasn’t perfect either, but he finished 15 of 23 for 106 yards and showed some touch on the only touchdown pass between the two to walk-on Hamp Greene in the corner of the end zone early in the fourth quarter (after he had a touchdown pass dropped on the previous play). He stayed away from turnovers and also showed off his running ability by tucking the ball when things broke down around him. His longest scamper went for 14 yards.

Between injuries and veteran players being held out, the offensive lines were makeshift units. The starting five for the Orange include freshmen Tristan Leigh (left tackle) and Collin Sadler (left guard). Will Putnam repped at center, and Marcus Tate, normally at left guard, switched over to right tackle. The first-team line for the White team consisted of freshman Blake Miller at left tackle, Mason Trotter at left guard, Ryan Linthicum at center, walk-on Nathon Brooks at right guard and Mitchell Mayes at right tackle. It contributed to the offenses combining for negative rushing yardage and allowing 13 sacks.

Phil Mafah (nine carries for 26 yards) had the game’s lone rushing touchdown for the Orange team, a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Walk-on Domonique Thomas got the most carries of any available back (13 for 22 yards).