One of nation’s top D-linemen can see himself playing for Clemson’s defense

After an excellent experience at Clemson last month, one of the nation’s top-ranked defensive linemen can envision himself suiting up for the Tigers on defense in the future.

Mountain View High School (Lawrenceville, Ga.) four-star defensive end Justin Greene – the country’s No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, per 247Sports – visited Clemson on March 12 and came away very impressed.

“The facilities were first class all the way, the staff was amazing and I really made a connection with (defensive ends) coach (Lemanski) Hall and (defensive tackles) coach (Nick) Eason,” Greene told The Clemson Insider. “I like the culture they’re building. I could see myself being a part of their defense.”

Greene already has his sights set on a return trip to Tiger Town. He plans to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer in hopes of further strengthening his relationship with Clemson’s staff and putting his talent on display in front of the coaches.

“I’m going to a camp this June at Clemson,” he said, “hopefully make more of a connection with the staff and show them what I can do.”

Greene has early offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Jackson State, while the 6-foot-4, 235-pound sophomore is garnering interest from schools such as Notre Dame, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kentucky and Central Florida, in addition to Clemson.

“I would say I’m technically sound,” Greene said, describing himself as a defensive lineman. “I’m explosive off the ball. My speed and athleticism, paired with my length, make me a problem.”

Following a great visit to Clemson last month, Greene is hopeful to get a big offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “Clemson is an amazing school and football program.”

Greene is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 30 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class regardless of position.

–Photo for this article courtesy of @justingreene95 on Twitter

