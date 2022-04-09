The latest on Hall's injury

Clemson basketball’s leading scorer is recovering from an operation to address his injured foot.

PJ Hall recently underwent surgery on his left foot, which caused pain that forced the Tigers’ sophomore center in and out of the lineup late during this past season. Exactly what kind of operation Hall underwent as well as a timetable for his return are unclear, but a team spokesman told The Clemson Insider that Hall will likely return to action at some point this offseason.

Hall was spotted on crutches during his appearance at a press conference Saturday morning held for the announcement of a local name, image and likeness (NIL) collective. The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder said during the season that he’s been dealing with a stress reaction in that foot dating back to his time as a prep star at Dorman High. He also didn’t rule out the possibility of surgery at that time, which has now come to fruition.

Hall started all 27 games he played this past season, averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds en route to all-ACC honorable mention honors.

