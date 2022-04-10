Briningstool 'benefited a lot' from being Clemson's TE1 this spring

The opportunity for Jake Briningstool this spring was as big as it’s ever been in his brief Clemson career.

The Tigers’ top tight end, Davis Allen, didn’t participate at all so that he could fully recover from an injury. The same went for fellow tight end Sage Ennis. With Braden Galloway no longer around after exhausting his eligibility last season and Jaelyn Lae transferring out of the program, that left Briningstool to get all of the first-team reps at the position when he was healthy.

A hip pointer slowed Briningstool down at times during the spring, but the rising sophomore said he felt like being the guy at the position helped speed up his development.

“I think I benefited a lot,” Briningstool said. “Got a lot of opportunities, and I felt like I took advantage of them. I feel like I got a lot better from the beginning of the spring to now and even better going into the fall.”

Briningstool was full go for Clemson’s spring game Saturday, and the former blue-chip recruit showed what he’s capable of bringing to the position as a receiver. More of a hybrid at the position, the 6-foot-6, 235-pounder was freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik’s favorite target for the White team, catching a team-high seven passes for 58 yards. Two of his receptions covered 22 and 25 yards.

“For me really, I just wanted to come out here and be a better tight end all around, and I think I was able to do that throughout the spring,” Briningstool said. “Especially coming out (Saturday), getting some balls and showing what I can do in space, I think really helped out, too.”

Briningstool caught just three passes in limited snaps over eight games last season. Exactly what Briningstool’s role will look like come the fall when the Tigers expect to be whole again at the position remains to be seen, but he’s eager to carry his momentum from the spring into the competition during fall camp.

“Just showing what I can do in the fall, and whatever happens happens from there,” Briningstool said. “So I’m excited.”

