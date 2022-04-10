Clemson's top QB target ready to make commitment

Hero

Clemson’s top quarterback target in the class of 2023 is ready to announce his commitment.

Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star Christopher Vizzina let The Clemson Insider know Sunday afternoon and announced on Twitter that he will be announcing his commitment on Tuesday.

Vizzina will be choosing between Clemson, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia.

Fresh off an Elite 11 appearance that earned him a spot at the Elite 11 Finals, Vizzina visited Clemson’s spring practice last Monday and was at the team’s Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“It was great,” Vizzina told TCI regarding Monday’s visit. “I really needed to see a practice and that’s what I’ve been trying to do during these visits I’ve been going to. I needed to see a Clemson practice. It was kind of hard for them to really impress me because I’ve seen everything already. I’m sure it’s hard on their part trying to schedule a visit for me, but I’m still impressed with practice and everything and just how Coach Swinney and everybody coaches.

“It was really fun to watch. I really enjoyed being around the quarterbacks and everything. I really got to pick their minds about Clemson and everything. It was a great experience.”

