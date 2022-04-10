Clemson's top QB target ready to make commitment

Clemson’s top quarterback target in the class of 2023 is ready to announce his commitment.

Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star Christopher Vizzina let The Clemson Insider know Sunday afternoon and announced on Twitter that he will be announcing his commitment on Tuesday.

It's time. I will be making my college decision on Tuesday April 12th at 3:15 CST in the auditorium at Briarwood Christian High school. 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/xFAZ5AspGN — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) April 10, 2022

Vizzina will be choosing between Clemson, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia.

Fresh off an Elite 11 appearance that earned him a spot at the Elite 11 Finals, Vizzina visited Clemson’s spring practice last Monday and was at the team’s Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“It was great,” Vizzina told TCI regarding Monday’s visit. “I really needed to see a practice and that’s what I’ve been trying to do during these visits I’ve been going to. I needed to see a Clemson practice. It was kind of hard for them to really impress me because I’ve seen everything already. I’m sure it’s hard on their part trying to schedule a visit for me, but I’m still impressed with practice and everything and just how Coach Swinney and everybody coaches.

“It was really fun to watch. I really enjoyed being around the quarterbacks and everything. I really got to pick their minds about Clemson and everything. It was a great experience.”