Clemson loses assistant basketball coach

Brad Brownell has an opening to fill on his coaching staff.

Antonio Reynolds Dean, an assistant for Clemson’s men’s basketball for the past five seasons, is leaving to join Mike White’s staff at Georgia, a Clemson team spokesperson told The Clemson Insider. Dean’s hire was later announced by Georgia.

Since joining Clemson’s staff following the 2016-17 season after a stint as an assistant at Rhode Island, Reynolds Dean has worked primarily with the Tigers’ forwards and centers, helping recruit and develop some of Clemson’s top bigs. Forward Aamir Simms, now in the NBA’s G-League, led the Tigers in scoring in back-to-back seasons, averaging a career-high 13.4 points as a senior in 2021. Elijah Thomas was named to the all-ACC defensive team in consecutive years after leading Clemson in blocks during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Sophomore big PJ Hall enjoyed a breakout year this past season, leading Clemson in scoring at 15.5 points per game. The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder also averaged 5.7 rebounds despite dealing with a nagging foot injury en route to all-league honorable mention honors.

Reynolds Dean is a native of Atlanta. Kareem Richardson and Dick Bender remain part of Clemson’s coaching staff.

